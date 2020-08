TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There is currently a police presence in central Topeka, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Dispatch.

Officers are currently on the 1500 block of Harrison Street looking for a man who is wanted in a shooting. They are unsure if the man is armed and have not located him at this time, according to police.

Law enforcement has blocked off 16th Street from Topeka Boulevard to Van Buren Street.

This will be updated as more information becomes available.