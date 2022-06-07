TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has released a draft on Tuesday detailing recommendations for the Topeka Police Department.

The draft came from the Police and Community Relations Committee which was formed after a City Council meeting on Sept. 1, 2020 when former City Mayor Michelle De La Isla put forward a request to Deputy Mayor Tony Emerson to make a special committee of City Council members to continue conversations on topics related to the areas of policing. The goal of this body was to present concerns from community members and educate the local community about the TPD so that changes could be made.

The Police and Community Special Committee, which is made up of Karen Hiller, Sylvia Ortiz and Michael Padilla, met on Friday, June 3, to present a draft document. It displays topics related to School Resource Officers, No Knock Warrants, Use of Force, Content of Officer Training, Civilian Input in Training, Civilian Oversight and Employment Decisions.

In the wake of brutality against Black individuals, in particular the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, community police relations rose to the top of many people’s minds. Topeka voices, including the local chapter of Black Lives Matter, brought specific issues to the attention of the Topeka Governing Body. The Committee was tasked to take input from citizens on policing as it was conducted by the City of Topeka. Draft excerpt

The draft goes on to describe how things such as policy, recruitment, training, discipline and performance were reviewed along with past incidents between the TPD and persons of color. Lists of demands and recommendations were received by the City Council prior to the writing of this draft.

The full draft can be seen below: