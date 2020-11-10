Topeka police reform task force meets again for second time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A City of Topeka task force held their second meeting on Tuesday to review the city’s police policies.

It comes after police brutality cases in other parts of the country.

“This is a very important topic that we’re looking at,” said Topeka Police Department Captain Jamey Haltom, the liaison for the task force. “If there are changes in the training, in the practices that need to take place, we need to make those changes to serve our community the best we can.”

Some people feel Topeka’s policies need more scrutiny.

The task force has three members of the Topeka City Council, including Mike Padilla, Karen Hiller and Sylvia Ortiz.

The three council members will take a look at what trainings they can explore for the Topeka Police Department.