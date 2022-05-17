LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The mugshot of a man arrested by the Lawrence Police Department in relation to the recent death of a woman was released on Tuesday.

The Lawrence Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation into the death of Kansas University women’s soccer player Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, that occurred at a residence in Lawrence at 2500 West 6th St. on May 16. The suspect of the investigation, Chad Joseph Marek, 26, of Lawrence, was arrested at the residence by LPD patrol officers on a charge of suspicion of murder.

According to the LPD, they believe that domestic violence may have been a contributing factor in the murder. Gibbs’ family has been notified by investigators at this time of her death.

Anyone with any information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the LPD at 785-830-7430.