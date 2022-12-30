OGDEN (KSNT) – Police are looking for three suspects who are connected to an early Friday morning shooting in Ogden.

The Riley County Police Department released photos and video of three suspects and their vehicle after a shooting that occurred at 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. The video shows the suspects leaving the area in their vehicle heading south on Walnut then east on 8th St.

“We are asking anyone with information to identify the three suspects or the car to please contact us at (785) 537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777,” said Aaron Wintermote with the RCPD. “No injuries have been reported in this shooting and there is no threat to the public.”

The shooting involved multiple parties and is considered an isolated event by the police.