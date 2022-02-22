TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department has released photos of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on Monday, Feb. 21.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department is still attempting to locate the driver of a 2012-2018 silver Ford Focus which hit a bicyclist on Monday around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of SW Burlingame Rd.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Deputy Suggit at 785-338-3934 or the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or www.p3tips.com immediately.

Editor’s Note: The article has been updated to show that the Shawnee County Sherriff’s Office released the photos of the Ford Focus, not the Topeka Police Department.