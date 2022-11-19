TOPEKA (KSNT) – Although the weather is getting colder, the Topeka Police Department is reminding Topekans to not leave their unattended cars running.

Letting your car warm up while you get ready for work also leaves vehicles susceptible to having it stolen, TPD said. Police respond to many vehicle thefts that had been left running while unattended, TPD said.

Topeka’s municipal code has a section about the issue but states that remote starter systems do not apply since the car can remain locked without the keys in the ignition.

“No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway,” according to code 10.20.125.

