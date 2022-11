TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka.

Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing as detectives look into the circumstances surrounding the death.