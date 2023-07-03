OGDEN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is asking for the community’s help to locate a missing teen.

Aaron Wintermote with the Riley County Police Department tells 27 News officers are searching for Kaidyn, who’s been missing since Saturday. Officials say she ran away from Odgen and was last seen that evening. She was last seen wearing a blue crop top, blue jean shorts and black sandals.

Kaidyn is 15 years old, approximately 5′ 6″, 110 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Wintermote asks if you have any information, call (785) 537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

27 News reports stories on missing teens, whenever police request the public’s help.