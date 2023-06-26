MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement and emergency responders are at the scene of an injury crash in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said via social media that officers are at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and McCall Road. The call first came in at 10:49 a.m. and at least one person is reportedly injured and one vehicle has rolled over. The intersection is closed while crews work the scene, according to the RCPD.

Motorists are advised to stay away from the area at this time while emergency crews work to clear the area.