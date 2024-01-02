TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is at the scene of a crash at a busy intersection in west Topeka on Tuesday.

Shawnee County Dispatch said officers were called at 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 to the intersection of SW 17th and SW Kent Pl. on a report of a crash. Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said the crash involves three vehicles.

Nichols said no injuries were reported in the crash. Traffic impacts are not major at this time.

