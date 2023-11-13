RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Police responded to a crash involving a propane vehicle in Riley County on Monday.

The Riley County Police Department posted to social media at 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 13 that officers were at the scene of a crash in the 2100 block of Deep Creek Road. The crash involves a propane vehicle that rolled over.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes of travel and expect delays if they’re traveling through this area. More information will be added here as it becomes available.

