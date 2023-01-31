TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a report of a shooting in Southeast Topeka on Tuesday.

27 News confirmed that police were called to the area of Southeast 33rd St. and Southeast Virgina Ave. at 12:39 p.m. on Jan. 31. Police have blocked off part of the street with crime scene tape and are interviewing witnesses.

Police also confirmed that injuries have been reported.

Dr. Aarion Gray with Topeka Public Schools gave 27 News statements sent to parents of children at Ross Elementary School and Eisenhower Middle School. The statements indicate that Ross went into lockdown briefly but has been cleared. Eisenhower’s doors remain locked as of 1:35 p.m.