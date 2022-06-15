TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are working an injury crash in West Topeka on Wednesday.

A 27 News reporter is currently on the scene of an injury crash located at the roundabout where SW 21st Street and SW Urish Road meet. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash with one sustaining a large amount of damage. One person was observed being loaded onto a gurney at the scene.

A Topeka Police Department officer told the 27 News reporter that no one involved in the crash had sustained life-threatening injuries. A car involved in the crash had flipped over and rolled, it is currently being towed from the scene. Three people were in the car that flipped over and two others, a mother and child, were in another vehicle.

Police are investigating how the crash happened but, based on accounts given by the involved parties, the car that flipped over failed to yield. Police expect to be in the area until they can find out what exactly happened and that those injured are all right.

The Topeka Police Department, the Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response teams are on the scene as of 2:36 p.m. According to Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch, the call for the crash came in at 2:04 p.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.