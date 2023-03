TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police are responding to reports of shots fired and a car chase near Washburn Tech.

At around 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, Topeka Police responded to reports of a car being chased and shots fired, according to Shawnee County dispatch. The incident allegedly started near Washburn Tech in the 1200 block of Glendale Drive.

Lt. Manuel Munoz said the case is still active and more information will be available this afternoon.