TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are at the scene of a stabbing in the downtown area Tuesday morning.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms police responded to a report of a stabbing just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 in the 800 block of SW Tyler. The reported stabbing occurred just a few blocks away from Topeka High School.

Rosie Nichols, a City of Topeka spokeswoman, told KSNT 27 News that police were notified that a person stabbed another individual outside of a home in the area before fleeing the scene. The individual who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

(Photo Courtesy/Gabriel Johnson)

If you have any information related to this situation, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also make tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

