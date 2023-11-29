EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia police have arrested a 20-year-old in Emporia for distributing drugs after finding him with cocaine, marijuana and LSD. Officers also said they found drugs at an Emporia State fraternity as part of the investigation.

Caden Hunt was arrested Monday on suspicion of distributing and selling controlled substances. An Emporia State spokeswoman is working to determine if Hunt was a student at the university. A student with the same name signed into the fraternity in 2022, according to the fraternity’s social media.

The Emporia Police Department began investigating the sale of such substances on Nov. 4 and arrested Hunt Tuesday. Police say they served a search warrant at the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity house, located near Emporia State’s campus.

Officers recovered cocaine, marijuana, LSD and a firearm at the fraternity house. Hunt was arrested and taken to the Lyon County Jail on charges of four counts of distribution of cocaine, one count of distribution of LSD, one count of distribution of marijuana, one count of each of possession with intent to distribute each drug and criminal possession of a firearm, according to Emporia Police.