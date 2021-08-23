Police search for child abduction suspect

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police say a 2-month-old child is safe after being abducted late Monday morning.

Officers say the child was abducted in a stolen vehicle around 11:30 a.m. near 6th and SW Clay.

The child has been located safe. The stolen vehicle has also been located. The suspect is described as a black male. He was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and white shoes at the time of the abduction.

If you have any information concerning the suspect you’re asked to call Topeka Police or Crimestoppers at 234-0007.