TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is asking for help from the public in locating a person of interest believed to be connected to a rash of vehicle burglaries and a recent theft.

The TPD took to social media Tuesday to ask for help in finding Travis L. Russell, 39, of Topeka. He is a person of interest in an investigation into vehicle burglaries and felony theft of a storage trailer. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 1, 2023 between midnight and 8:45 a.m. at the Hyatt Place located at 6021 Southwest 6th Ave.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Russell, you are encouraged to reach out to Detective Deedrick at cdeedrick@topeka.org, telltpd@topeka.org or report anonymously to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.