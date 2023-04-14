JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 2-year-old Friday.

The Junction City Police Department (JCPD) took to social media to ask for help locating 2-year-old Julian, who was last spotted at the Bluffs Apartments (1810 Caroline Ave.) in Junction City around 2 p.m. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and a diaper.

An alert released by the Geary County Emergency Notification System listed Julian as a critically missing juvenile. Additional details to identify Julian include that he is 2.5 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Julian or know where he is, you are encouraged to contact the JCPD at 785-762-5912 or by calling 911.