MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is looking for a missing girl Tuesday.

The RCPD posted to social media that it is looking for Kaylee, a missing 11-year-old who was last seen in the 2900 block of Blakewood Dr. at 9:35 a.m. walking southeast. She is described as being 4’6″, 72 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts and carrying a black blanket.

Aaron Wintermote with the RCPD said she is considered to be a runaway by law enforcement.

If you have any information regarding her location, you can reach out to the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.