MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Manhattan.

The RCPD report that a 14-year-old named Jaslynn was last seen in the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. She is described as being 5’01” and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing her hair in braids and wearing glasses. She is believed to have run away between 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night and 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

If you have any information related to Jaslynn’s current location, you can call the RCPD at 785-537-2112 and ask to speak with Officer Swearingen or contact Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.