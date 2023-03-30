TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is asking for help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a recent deadly shooting.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said police are looking for Jeffrey D. Arnold, 52, of Topeka in relation to the shooting death of Deaundreya D. Caraway. Arnold is also known by the nickname of “Cheese.”

Caraway was shot and killed on Sunday, March 26. Police found her around 10:13 a.m. in the 1500 block of Southeast Quincy, in Central Topeka.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here. You can also reach out to Detective Deedrick with the TPD at cdeedrick@topeka.org.