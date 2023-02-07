LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Police are searching for two people believed to be responsible for overnight gunfire that resulted in property damage but no injuries.

The Lawrence Police Department took to social media to ask for the public’s help in finding the people responsible. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 7. Callers reported hearing gunshots in the areas of 25th and Arkansas, 27th and Louisiana, the 600 block of West 25th, the 1500 block of Eddingham and the 2400 block of Ousdahl.

Police interviewed several people and recovered evidence of the shooting in the 1700 block of West 24th St. They also found several vehicles with gunfire damage near an apartment complex. No injuries were reported.

Later in the day, the LPD released photos of a vehicle investigators believe was involved in the shootings. It is described as an older model gray Pontiac G6 with a sunroof and spoiler. Police are looking for at least two people they say cased the area before getting out of the vehicle and firing several rounds.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call the LPD at 785-832-7559.