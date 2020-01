TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police responded to a robbery in southeast Topeka in southeast Topeka.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of SE 33rd Terrace, near 37th and Adams in the Hi-Crest neighborhood.

A police supervisor said someone was approached by two robbers dressed in black. The robbers were armed with a knife and a gun.

If you have information on the crime, call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.