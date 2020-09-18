Police search for woman involved in hit-and-run, 10-year-old boy recovering

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a local hospital after being hit by a car Friday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the intersection of of 24th Street and California in response to a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old boy and a burgundy car. The woman driving the car hit the boy while he was riding his bike across the road. The boy had the right of way while crossing, according to Topeka watch commander.

Police are looking for the woman at this time, and ask anyone with information to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.