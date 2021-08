TOPEKA (KSNT)- Police are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General at 2620 NE Sardou Ave was robbed around 9:21 p.m on Sunday night.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man and is said to be armed.

Police say the suspect fled eastbound on foot.

If you have any information, call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.