Police searching for man after woman shot in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are searching for a man in relation to a woman shot Tuesday night in south Topeka.

Investigators ask anyone who sees Donald Jackson Jr., 44, of Topeka, to contact them immediately and avoid approaching him.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 2500 block of Southwest Clay Street to a reported shooting. They said they found a woman shot in the leg, and AMR transported her to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Jackson was last seen leaving the area near the shooting in a red two-door passenger car, investigators said. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.