Police searching for man connected with deadly Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are searching for a man connected with a deadly stabbing Sunday night.

Investigators have identified 40-year-old Anthony Evans as a person of interest in this case.

Officers said around 8 p.m. they responded to a call about a stabbing near Southeast 33rd Street and Indiana. When they got there, they found 41-year-old Raymond Lee Smith dead from stab wounds.

The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Evans. If seen, do not approach him, and instead call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.