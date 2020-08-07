Police searching for suspect in overnight Topeka shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT) – Officers are investigating a shooting injuring one person at the Bellview Apartments late Thursday night, according to Topeka Police.

Police arrived at the 2300 block of Southwest Bellview Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, and later located a victim on 17th Street in Topeka. Officers could not confirm an exact address and are now looking for a suspect connected to the shooting at the apartment complex, according to the Topeka Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT News will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories