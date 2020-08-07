Police searching for suspect in overnight Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT) – Officers are investigating a shooting injuring one person at the Bellview Apartments late Thursday night, according to Topeka Police.

Police arrived at the 2300 block of Southwest Bellview Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, and later located a victim on 17th Street in Topeka. Officers could not confirm an exact address and are now looking for a suspect connected to the shooting at the apartment complex, according to the Topeka Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT News will provide updates as they become available.