TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for multiple suspects believed to have been involved in a shooting in southwest Topeka.

Officials said deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Victoria’s Bar around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning. They recovered more than 75 bullet shells at the scene.

A short time later, deputies say a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso showed up at another business up the road. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Det. John Culver at 785-251-2534