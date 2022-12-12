TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of local law enforcement gathered in Topeka to dedicate a Christmas tree at the spot where the Fallen Officers Memorial once stood.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced that he wanted to honor the heroes in law enforcement with the dedication of the tree at Topeka’s Law Enforcement Center. Members of both the sheriff’s office and the Topeka Police Department were in attendance.

The Fallen Officers Memorial was severely damaged in November after a man was accused of ramming into it. The memorial suffered heavy damage and was left in pieces following the incident.