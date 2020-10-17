Police shooting investigation underway in Colby, KBI reports

COLBY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday night officer-involved shooting in Colby, Kan., according to a news release.

A Thomas County Sheriff’s Officer shot 24-year-old Colorado man Jackson Bayer after finding him with a stolen car west of Colby, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office responded to reports of a stolen vehicle around 8:40 p.m. Friday at the Pilot Travel station in Colby. A deputy on scene located the stolen vehicle near mile marker 49 outside of the city, where he fired a shot at Bayer, according to a news release.

Medical services transported Bayer to the Swedish Medical Center in Colorado where he is recovering with non-life threatening injuries.