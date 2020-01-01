Police standoff reported in southeast Topeka

Update 1:07 p.m. – Tiffany Littler, KSNT News digital reporter, says police are keeping her at a distance from the home, presumable for safety reasons. An armored police vehicle is at the location.

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) — A heavy police presence was reported Wednesday in southeast Topeka, as officers tried to get someone to come out of a house.

A police supervisor said several people had been taken out of the house, near 21st and Indiana, but one person inside was not cooperating.

He was unable to say why police were looking for people inside the house.