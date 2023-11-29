LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Police are surrounding an apartment building after hearing gunshots.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) posted on social media officers have surrounded an apartment building at the 1700 block of Ohio Street. Police were trying to serve a warrant just before 6 p.m. At that time, officers tried to make contact with the wanted subject and heard a single gunshot go off inside of the apartment, according to the department’s social media.

Officers established a perimeter around the apartment and called for additional resources to assist in the situation, like the Lawrence Police Department Tactical team, who is currently on scene with an armored rescue vehicle.

Officers are working in the area to keep everyone safe by securing the immediate area while they evacuate residents nearby, according to the post.