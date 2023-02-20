LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Police say they arrested a man following reports from witnesses that he showed up at a former employer brandishing a gun.

Laura McCabe with the Lawrence Police Department reports that they were called to a business around 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive. Employees at the business told police that the man showed up at the business after being terminated recently. He allegedly made threats and displayed a gun to employees before leaving as the woman he thought was responsible for his termination wasn’t there.

The LPD tried to make phone contact with the suspect but the line disconnected or went to voicemail, according to McCabe. Police later learned where the man was and tried to arrest him the same day as the incident in the hallway of an apartment complex. The man resisted arrest and tried to go back inside of the apartment.

McCabe said one officer used his taser, allowing police to arrest the man without further incident. Officers also found the weapon suspected to have been involved in the incident. The man was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being taken to the Douglas County Jail. The suspect was identified by McCabe as Marquis Lee, 48.