TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is actively working the scene of a 3-vehicle crash involving a bus in south Topeka.

Topeka police received reports of the crash just after 9 a.m. at 29th Street and SW Central Park Avenue. Dispatchers said a city bus was involved and injuries were reported.

Topeka police officers are still on scene as of 9:55 a.m.

