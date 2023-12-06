TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is working the scene of a crash in downtown Topeka Wednesday morning.

At 9:29 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 6th Street and Kansas Avenue involving at least two vehicles, according to Shawnee County dispatch.

Dispatchers said an ambulance was called to the scene but nobody was transported to the hospital.

Motorists may experience traffic disruptions in the area, according to KanDrive.org.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.