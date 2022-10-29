TOPEKA (KSNT) – Safety concerns are on the top of lawmakers minds right now, following an attack on house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

A man attacked Paul Pelosi inside their home with a hammer.

Unfortunately, whether it be those who are elected officials or running for an open seat, threats are also happening to lawmakers close to home.

This isn’t the first time speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi has been threatened with violence. With the attackers words echoing the rioters that breached the capital on January 6th in 2020.



“It’s absolutely horrifying that someone can attack an 82 year old man with a hammer,” Congressional Candidate for Kansas’s 2nd District Patrick Schmidt said. “No one should have to worry about that whether it’s anyone in my family or anyone that’s related to someone in office either.”

The threat of violence towards lawmakers isn’t just happening on one side of the aisle, or to lawmakers thousands of miles away from Kansas.

“It’s like a virus,” Schmidt said. “It’s gotten into our communities. I think it’s also a consequence of being told to hate the other side of the political spectrum, and this is where hatred leaves.”

Schmidt reacting to the news about the man he’s running against. It was revealed Thursday through court documents a man threatened to kill Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner.

The man identified as Chase Neil, left a voicemail saying he would kill LaTurner. He also threatened to harm other members of Congress.

Schmidt says things need to change to avoid incidents like this from happening to someone else. An action that starts with all of us.



“No one should have to worry about that and I hope that everyone in this arena thinks about what their rhetoric means, and how they can bring people back together and step away from pretty hateful rhetoric that we have seen,” Schmidt said.

27 News did reach out to LaTurner for comment about the situation. We received this statement from LaTurner’s spokesman.

“Rep. LaTurner is not going to comment on any pending litigation and legal proceedings at this time. Rep. LaTurner’s office will continue to cooperate with local and federal law enforcement on this matter.”

The man who threatened LaTurner has been indicted in Federal Court on a felony charge of threatening a federal official. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, and a fine up to $250,000.

