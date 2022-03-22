TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka’s mayor and manager met for a monthly press conference Tuesday to discuss city projects, the search for a permanent city manager and more.

One of the first things that the pair discussed was updates on the Polk Quincy Viaduct project.

“You’re gonna start seeing some action that really is taking place on the Polk Quincy Viaduct,” Bill Cochran, interim City Manager, said. “Come June timeframe, you’re gonna start seeing demolition of properties that have been acquired by [Kansas Department of Transportation] through the acquisition process.”

Cochran went on to say that there would be extensive excavation taking place during the demolition process as there is a lot of Kansas and Topeka history in the area. The project will stop later this year after the summer ends and pick up again around March in 2023 when the major utility work will take place.

Mayor Mike Padilla then spoke to Topeka’s search for a permanent city manager. He described the process of finding a new person as a very deliberate process and went on to say that Cochran has also been performing well as the interim city manager.

“Everywhere I go, I get compliments on his work and they want me to increase his salary and I said, ‘no, it’s just not going to happen right now,'” Padilla said.

Cochran said they wanted to find the most qualified candidate possible to fill the role and that the city is currently talking with a company to be a third-party subject matter expert for the search. He said that they will be bringing that process to the governing body for review on April 5 this year.

“We need somebody who has an understanding of Topeka, where we’re going and so we can get that city manager, like I said, whoever he or she is, in place that understands and so we don’t have to spend a lot of time doing background stuff, that we’re able to just start moving forward because we got so many things in the works,” Cochran said.

Cochran also gave a reason why he wasn’t throwing his own hat in the ring for the permanent position.

“Well, I just personally take a look at where I’m at in my life, in my career, and it’s one of those things that I feel I can be of better assistance to the City of Topeka as a chief of staff and I like getting things done and so for me, it’s an exciting time and I like a buffer between me and the council,” Cochran said.

Moving on from the search for a permanent city manager, Padilla spoke about the progress being made at the White Lakes Mall demolition site. He said that he drove by the mall recently and noted significant progress in the demolition. While people have been entering the work zone and delaying the demolition efforts, Padilla said that the work crews and the Topeka Police Department are making sure that the site remains safe to conduct work at.

Finally, Padilla and Cochran talked about retirements in the Topeka Fire Department and the Topeka Police Department, which have left several positions open. Cochran said that to keep up with retirements and promotions, the city is constantly running academies to funnel new recruits into the TFD and TPD.

“We know when retirements are coming for the most part and, so you know, that’s how we gauge our academy sizes on, how often we run our academies, and so when you have those types of situations, you’re not caught off-guard,” Cochran said.

To watch the full monthly press conference for March on Facebook, click here.