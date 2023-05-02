TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans are being invited to an upcoming public meeting regarding construction updates for the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) told KSNT 27 News KDOT and the City of Topeka are hosting a community open house on Thursday, May 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cyrus K. Holliday Building located at 620 Southeast Madison St. in Downtown Topeka. Locals are invited to attend to get the latest updates on the viaduct’s replacement project, design plans, anticipated timelines and upcoming utility relocation work.

Craft said the event will be held in an open house format with separate informational booths. Members of KDOT and the City will be on-location to answer questions. There will not be a formal presentation. You can find materials that will be presented at the open house by clicking here.

Craft said the goal of the project is to enhance safety and improve the corridor by expanding I-70 from four lanes to six from MacVicar Ave. to Topeka Blvd. The project will also replace the existing viaduct and flatten the curve on I-70 near 3rd St. The project is anticipated to begin in early 2025.

Construction efforts have not been without problems. In the summer of 2022, a section of barrier wall on the viaduct collapsed into an empty parking lot. The collapse was linked to high temperatures and caused no injuries. A KDOT bridge inspector later resigned due to this incident and numerous Kansas bridges were inspected by transportation officials.

A survey completed last year asked Topekans what they would like to see done with the space beneath the viaduct once construction ends. Out of the 17 choices given to Topekans, one theme was chosen above the rest: to convert the space into a multi-leisure area.