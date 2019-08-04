Pomona Lake draws hundreds for jet ski races

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Hundreds of jet ski racers and fans flocked to Pomona Lake for a three-event championship weekend.

After two out of Nautiwater Racing’s last three events were canceled due to flooding, they decided to make up those two events at Pomona Lake in one weekend while also hosting the tour championship.

Racers of all ages from as many as eight states came to compete.



“We have pro and amateur and freestyle racing going on this weekend,” said announcer Jeremy Styno. “We have racers from all over the midwest participating in three days of events.”

Gabe Jukish and his brother Nolan came all the way from Minnesota and are some of the youngest racers in the competition.

They said being able to compete against some of the best in the region takes a lot of practice.

“We ride almost every day at our house for 45 minutes to an hour,” said Jukish.

For Nick Gargaro, what he enjoys most about these competitions is the camaraderie.

“The camaraderie is pretty fun,” said Gargaro. “I mean, it’s a sport that’s super positive. You’re hanging out with friends on the beach, swimming out in the water on hot sunny days.”

This weekend’s winners will qualify for the IJSBA world finals in Arizona.

Organizers said many who have competed at Pomona Lake have gone on to capture world titles.

“So many world champions have been produced right here,” said Styno. “Over the years, we probably have 10 world champions racing here today and nobody really thinks that there’s great racing in the midwest, but we have people as far away as California and Florida to participate.”

Sunday is the big day, as competitors will battle it out to see who takes home the season championship titles.

The competition is set to start at 10:00 a.m. Admission into the park is $5 and everyone is welcome to come out and watch.

