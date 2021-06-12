Pomona Lake officials work on marina repairs after Friday’s severe storm damage

VASSAR, KS (KSNT) – Pomona Lake Marina suffered from storm damage on Friday afternoon leaving officials to repair the damages and get the marina back to normal as quickly as possible for the summer traffic.

“Our anchor system unfortunately did break down therefore causing our docks to crash into one another,” Andrea Frack, co-owner of Pomona Lake Marina, said.

This damage was caused by wind gusts over 70 miles per hour. The storm also created power outages, damage to the dock’s appearance and damage to boats that were housed within the marina.

The Frack’s were able to reopen the marina store Saturday with electricity after friends and family pitched in to help out after the storm, but the repair work isn’t complete yet.

“Monday morning we are having dock crews out here to start setting new anchor systems to the docks and have walkways established, Dakota Frack, co-owner of Pomona Lake Marina, said.

About 40 boats are currently stuck within the docks, but none are sinking. The docks are back open to the public, with people assisting patrons to their boats.

“Hopefully we will be back to normal by next weekend,” Dakota Frack said.

Officials are working closely with their customers as well as insurance companies in order to get everything back to how it was before.