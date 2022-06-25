TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Area Water Garden Society Pond Tour was held on Saturday to showcase different ponds in the area.

The pond tour is the 31st annual tour and features seven local gardens, five are in residences and two are in public gardens. This is the first tour to happen in a couple years due to COVID-19.

Participants learn about water gardening under various conditions, meet the owners and get ideas about how to transform backyards.

“The point for the tour is, one, to spread the interest in water gardening so people can get an idea of what they can put in their space and it’s also to help raise money that then we can donate,” Craig Dannenberg of the Topeka Area Water Garden Society said.

The event will continue at noon and go through 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Tickets are $8 per person or free for children under 14. and can be purchased from Don & Tom’s Bait & Tackle, Hy-Vee, Jackson’s Greenhouse, Patio, Pool & Fireside, Skinner Garden Store and Wild Bird House. The money raised will help build or maintain water gardens within the community.