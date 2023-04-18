MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A local pool repair business is back up and running in Manhattan.

Swims & Sweeps was forced to close due to the pandemic and they officially reopened for the first time in over 18 months.

The labor shortage from the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their doors. The president says he is excited to get back to serving the Manhattan pool community.

“There’s a good pool community here in Manhattan, we had a lot of good customers before we had to close down,” said Clayton Sherwood, president of Swims & Sweeps. “We’re looking to get more of them back, and add some. We just want to take care of the community and help them keep their pools clear”

Swims & Sweeps can also be found at its other locations in Lawrence and Topeka. The company plans to open another location soon in Abilene.