The Blind Tiger Brewery will be holding an Oktoberfest celebration later this month. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant will hold a Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration featuring 10 days of German beer, food specials, decorations, music and more.

The celebration will be from Friday, Sept. 23 through to Sunday, Oct. 2. All are welcome to come to the Blind Tiger Brewery to celebrate German heritage and have some fun. Some of the beers being advertised by the brewery are as follows:

Oktoberfest

Maibock

Capital City Kölsch

Blind Tiger Bock

Fire on the Mountain Smoked Helles

Basil Beer

Munich Dunkles

Smoke Follows Beauty Smoked Bock

All beers come in multiple sizes in traditional German glassware, including one liter Masskrug Stein used in Munich and the German Glass Beer Boots. Food specials for the event include:

Pork Schnitzel – pork chop pounded thin, hand breaded, cooked golden brown

German Bratwurst – locally made, boiled in Blind Tiger Beer

Giant German Soft Pretzels – with Brewmaster’s Mustard or Beer Cheese dip

Cheddar Ale Soup – with ham and bacon

German Potato Salad – authentic traditional recipe, served hot

German Chocolate Cake – house made and rich

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant can be found at 417 SW 37th St. in Topeka. It is managed by President Jay F. Ives and Brewmaster John Dean.