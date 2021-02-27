Pop-up restaurant with rotating menu set to open in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A new restaurant called “Jenny’s Pop Up on the Block” is a new name for food lovers in Topeka to look out for this spring.

The rotating menu concept will be located at 822 North Kansas Ave.

The restaurant is designed as a grab and go concept for people to get their food, walk around and enjoy the NOTO Arts District. The restaurant will be open on Fridays and Saturdays only and will serve new meals each weekend.

“All kinds of people have reached out so some of them have food trucks and some of them have restaurants in different parts of town,” owner Jenny Torrence said. “Some of them have family recipes that they’ve wanted to share. The amount of people that are immigrants that want to share their home cooking from different parts of the world is amazing.”

Even during a pandemic, Torrence is confident her restaurant will thrive due to the two-day opening window each week. This helps make it financially easier on her to keep the grill running. But she also said she owes part of her success to the support that the Topeka community demonstrates towards small businesses.

“Topeka comes and rallies around for small business and they want to help people. And they love food. Some there’s not a better way to do it than to come out and eat,” Torrence said.

The restaurant doors haven’t even opened yet Torrence said she has received more support than she could ever imagine.

“The excitement, the love and the passion people have in this town for wanting to open their own business or wanting to throw their hand in the cooking arena all of it. It’s really neat, Torrence said. “And I hope to as they book will share their stories because it’s really been something special.”

She plans on opening the restaurant the first week in April during NOTO’s First Friday event. That way, people can enjoy all that NOTO Arts District has to offer.