NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time is short for anyone hoping to check out Smokin’ Guns BBQ in North Kansas City.

The owners announced in a Facebook post they are retiring and the restaurant will close on Nov. 11, 2022.

Smokin’ Guns BBQ & Catering will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the next three weeks.

The restaurant has been a staple in North Kansas City for the past 20 years, serving favorites such as the Big Gun Combo Platter, ribs, burnt ends, and BBQ Nachos.

“We would like to thank all our family and friends for all your support the last two decades. We would also like to thank our employees for a job well done. And last, but not least, our customers. We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for your loyalty, your friendships, your smiles, the kind words. We will miss all of you,” Phil and Linda Hopkins wrote on Facebook.

The Hopkins’ flavors won’t entire disappear when the restaurant closes. The couple plans to sell rubs and sauces online at SmokingGunsBBQ.com and on a wholesale basis.