TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Andrew Walker, better known as DJ Drew, died Tuesday night after complications from a stroke suffered last weekend, according to his Facebook page.

Walker owned and operated Solid Rock Sound Machine in Topeka alongside his wife, Karen Walker. According to their Facebook page, the couple has been a part of the wedding industry for over 20 years.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

