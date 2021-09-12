Porsche Club of KC comes to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topekans and people from all across the state came to the Heartland Motorsport Park today to rev their engines and race down the track.

A worker at the event said people started showing up to the event as early as 7 a.m.

Not only was the event fun for those who participated, but it also allowed drivers to brush up on their knowledge of driving and skills firsthand.

Safety and awareness were also used as drivers made their way along the two different tracks at the closed-course park.